GARY L. GITCHELL


1941 - 2020
GARY L. GITCHELL Obituary
Gary L. Gitchell, 68, of Troupsburg, N.Y. passed away at his home on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Born May 3, 1951 in Wellsboro, he was the son of the late Edgar and Lois (Cooper) Gitchell, Jr. Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 222 W. Main St., Westfield on Wednesday 6–8 p.m. and Thursday 1–2 p.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following on Thursday, 2 p.m. with the Rev. Larry O'Dell officiating. Memorial donations may be made to a . www.kenyonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 27, 2020
