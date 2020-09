Gary L. Kilburn, 76, of Elkland passed away on Sept. 11, 2020. Born Feb. 9, 1944 in Elkland, he was the son of William L. and Harriet A. Evans Kilburn. A graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery, Elkland on Friday, Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Susquehanna Home Care and Hospice, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.