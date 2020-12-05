Gary Philip Stager, 59, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital, Wellsboro. He was born in Wellsboro, the son of John P. (Skeetze) and Arlene Hatherill Stager, on Nov. 14, 1961.
Surviving are a sister, Patricia (Matthew) Stager Augustyn of Elmira, N.Y.; brothers, John H. (Lynne) Stager of Trumansburg, N.Y., William G. (Candi) Stager of Wellsboro, Richard A. (Barbara) Stager and Ronald S. Stager of Mansfield; nieces and nephews, Dan Augustyn, Kevin Stager, Maria Stager, Nicki Stager, Laine (Stager) Schrewe, Brendyn Stager, Brianne (Stager) Coolidge.
He was predeceased by his parents.
He had a love of hunting, fishing, and cars were "in his blood."
His family has entrusted his arrangements to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield.
There will be a private graveside service at the convenience of the family. In Gary's memory, donations may be made to Broad Acres Nursing Home, 1883 Shumway Hill Road, Wellsboro, PA 16901. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com