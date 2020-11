Gary T. Williams, 66, of Wellsboro, died on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. He was born on Sept. 18, 1954 in Patterson, N.J., a son of the late Millard and June (Drayton) Williams. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a volunteer firefighter for many years. A viewing will be held on Sunday, Nov. 22, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Hollywood Memorial Park, Union, N.J. www.carletonfh.com