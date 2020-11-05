George D. Stefanowich, 60, died of complications from COVID-19 at Arnot-Ogden hospital, Elmira, N.Y. on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. George was born in Fort Benning, Ga. and raised in Tioga.
He is a graduate of Williamson Jr.-Sr. High School. He worked for many years at Pudgie's Pizza in Elmira, N.Y., and spent his final years as a full-time caretaker for his parents.
George was active in local theatre and historical re-enactment. He performed with Centre Stage Community Theatre in Corning, N.Y. and at Tagsylvania in Big Flats, N.Y., where he is most known for his performance as the Swamp Priest.
He was a member of the Loch Fyn chapter of the re-enactment group The Adrian Empire, and a brother in the fraternal group The Beneficent Order of the Greenman. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed historic cookery, tabletop roleplaying, and visiting museums and renaissance fairs.
He is survived by siblings, Daniel (Nancy) of Harrisburg; Laura (Sherman) Smith of Tioga; Linda (Gary) Vecellio of Idaho Falls, Id. and Lisa McKnight of Elmira, N.Y., as well as two generations of nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents Daniel and Catherine Stefanowich and his nephew, Jason Smith.
Arrangements are being handled by Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory in Mansfield. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Donations in George's memory may be made to the Southern Tier Library System. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com