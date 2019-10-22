|
|
|
George Francis Kump, age 86 of Mansfield passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at home with his loving family by his side.
Born July 12, 1933 in Westfield, he was the son of the late Francis and Nellie (Carpenter) Kump. Family received friends at the Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Sunday, Oct. 20, from 2-4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at Holy Child Catholic Church, Mansfield on Monday, Oct. 21, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Bryan Wright officiating. Burial with Military Honors was in Champlin Cemetery, Westfield. Family will supply flowers and wishes for memorial donations to be made in George's honor to the UPMC Susquehanna Hospice, 1100 Grampian Blvd, Williamsport, PA 17701 or to a . www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019