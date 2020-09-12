George N. Connelly, 79, of Shippensburg, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Cumberland Crossings Nursing Home in Carlisle. He was born Dec. 13, 1940 in Mansfield, the son of the late Sydney and Grace (Whittaker) Connelly.
George graduated in the Class of 1958 from North Penn High School in Blossburg. George proudly served in the US Navy as a boatsman and served three tours during the Vietnam War. He retired from Dresser Industries as a machinist after working for 26 years. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Shippensburg, American Legion Post #223 and JC's in Mansfield. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching the Brave's play baseball. He also enjoyed coaching Little League baseball.
George is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Georgia (Stroup) Connelly of Shippensburg; daughter, Kelly (Richard) Isaacs of Vestal, N.Y.; two sons, Christopher (Christie) Connelly of GA and Cory (Jessica) Connelly of Shippensburg; five grandchildren; brother, Norman L. (Diana) Connelly of Covington; step-sister, Veronica Corder of Ohio and step-brother, Jack Frederick of Pennsylvania. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant son and his brother, Joseph Connelly.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Memorial Services will be announced at a later date.
Contributions may be made in George's memory to Tioga County Historical Society, 120 Main St., Wellsboro, PA 16901 or Christ United Methodist Church, 47 E. King Street, Shippensburg, PA 17257.