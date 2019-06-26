Georgia (Vaganos) Leach, 95, of Wellsboro, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Soldiers + Sailors Memorial Hospital, Wellsboro.
She was born Oct. 5, 1923, in Canonsburg, a daughter of Costis and Elpiniki (Samarakis) Vaganos.
Georgia was the wife of the late Harry Leach, who she married Feb. 28, 1948 and who died Oct. 26, 1995.
She graduated from Wellsboro Area High School in 1942 and Elmira Business Institute in 1944.
Georgia was a homemaker on the family farm and enjoyed spending time with their children.
Georgia is survived by her children, Susan (Stephen) Whitney of Tioga, Dana (Barbara) Leach of Mansfield; Mary Lee of Wellsboro; sisters, Vicki (John) McCarthy, Ellen (Don) Wilcox, Rita (Martin) Beck, all of Wellsboro; brother, Chris (Kim) Vaganos of Harvey's Lake; grandchildren, Rebecca Carroll, Stephanie Learn, Joseph Whitney, Nathan Leach, Karen Mathers, Kelly Butters, Matthew Lee, Linsey Lee,; great-grandchildren, Conar Carroll, Elana Carroll, Benjamin Learn, Henry Whitney, Katherine Whitney, Jason Leach, Alex Leach, Ryan Leach, Amy Leach, Dylan Leach, Anna Mathers, Ashlyn Mathers, Jordan Butters, Kaeli Butters, Rowan Butters Emery Butters; great great-granddaughter, Rebecka Carroll.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her sister Katharine.
Family and friends are invited to call Saturday, June 29 from 11 a.m. until noon at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield.
A memorial service will immediately follow at noon.
Memorial contributions may be made in Georgia's name to the Second Chance Animal Sanctuary, 725 Gee Hollow Road, Tioga, PA 16946. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from June 26 to July 3, 2019