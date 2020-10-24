Gerald H. Kibbe, 82, of Harrison Valley, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Friends may call at Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses, on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 2 – 4 p.m. CDC and PA Department of Health guidelines apply. Funeral services will be private. Pastor Harold Kiel will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home website at the bottom of Gerald's obituary page. Burial will be in the Whites Corners Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Bingham Center Bible Church, c/o Harold Kiel, 733 French-Rooney Road, Genesee, PA 16923 or Pink Wings of Hope, 25 E. Frisco Ave., Webster Groves, MO 63119 or at www.deafinc.org.Online
