GERALD JAMES HELFRICH
1939 - 2020
Gerald James Helfrich, 81, of Westfield, passed away at home on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 with his family at his side. Born Jan. 27, 1939 in Allentown, he was the son of the late Earl S. and Carrie (Christman) Helfrich. Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 222 W. Main St., Westfield on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 12 – 2 p.m. COVID 19 precautions will apply, including face masks and limit of 25 people in at a time. A graveside service will be held immediately following at the Champlin Cemetery with Pastor Keith Paris officiating. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, 2020.
