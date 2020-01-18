Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Bourne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald L. Bourne


1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Gerald L. Bourne Obituary
Gerald L. Bourne, age 84, of Columbia Cross Roads, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Bradford County Manor in Troy. He was born on Nov. 6, 1935 in Sayre, the son of Winfield and Elizabeth Bourne. Gerald was married to Barbara (Kepner) Bourne who passed away in 2011.
A celebration of life will be held at the Austinville Union Church on Saturday, Jan. 25 at noon. A private burial for the immediate family will take place in Glenwood Cemetery on Friday, Jan. 17 at 11 a.m. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -