Gerald L. Bourne, age 84, of Columbia Cross Roads, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at Bradford County Manor in Troy. He was born on Nov. 6, 1935 in Sayre, the son of Winfield and Elizabeth Bourne. Gerald was married to Barbara (Kepner) Bourne who passed away in 2011.
A celebration of life will be held at the Austinville Union Church on Saturday, Jan. 25 at noon. A private burial for the immediate family will take place in Glenwood Cemetery on Friday, Jan. 17 at 11 a.m. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020