Geraldine "Gerry" (Cernik) Audinwood, 94, of Tioga, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at Valley View Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Montoursville. She was born on April 8, 1926 in New York, N.Y., a daughter of Godfrey and Emlie (Muttl) Cernik. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 6, at 1 p.m. at Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Tioga. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com