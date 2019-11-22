|
|
Geraldine C. Carl, 64, of Westfield passed away on Nov. 20, 2019 at Corning Hospital.
Born Sept. 5, 1955 in Wellsboro, she was the daughter of the late Herman and Marylou (Potter) Mattison. Geraldine enjoyed making and giving away plastic canvas, shopping and buying gifts for everyone, taking pictures and Avon. She loved spending time with her family and her dogs – Baby, Glory and Duke.
She is survived by her loving husband, Charles Carl Sr.; her children, Ernie Fuller of Amboy, Ill., Clara Mae Austin of Palatka, Fla., Charles "C.J." Carl, Jr. of Pine Grove, and Shawn Baker of Westfield; grandchildren, Orianna (Nick) Allison of Hornell, N.Y., Austin VanGorden of Amboy, Ill., Steven (Samantha) Austin, Jr. of Harrison Valley, Hunter (Gina) Austin of Palatka, Fla., Kia Austin of Palatka, Fla., Gabby Fuller of Amboy, Ill. and Ashlynne Carl of Mansfield; great-grandchildren, Owin Austin, Lilly VanGorden and Oaklyn Austin; her siblings, Barbara Thomas, Belinda Flint, Herman Mattison Jr., Lois Morseman and Tina Mann; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Geraldine was preceded in death by her first husband, Ernie Fuller Sr. and her son-in-law, Steven C. Austin Sr.
Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 222 W. Main St., Westfield on Friday, 2-4 and 6–8 p.m. and on Saturday, 12–1 p.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following on Saturday at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Champlin Cemetery. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 22 to Nov. 28, 2019