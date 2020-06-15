Geraldine Hand Prouty, 82 of Wellsboro, passed away Friday June 12, 2020 at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
She was born Oct. 22, 1937 in Wellsboro to George and Gertrude (Harper) Bush, and graduated in the class of 1957 from Northern Potter School System.
For 32 years she dedicated herself to working as a Care Nurse at Broad Acres and Country Terrace in Wellsboro where she loved her co-workers and patients like family. She was a founding member and deaconess of the Valley Alliance Church in Ansonia, and enjoyed hunting, Christmas, spending time with her children and grandchildren, gardening and cooking, especially gardening.
Geraldine is survived by her husband, Ken Prouty, of Wellsboro; two sons, Edward (Lucinda) Hand of Magnolia, Texas and Steve (Krista) Hand of Wellsboro; two daughters, Diana Bohart of Wellsboro and Jennifer (Michael) Arndt of Lexington, S.C.; two step-sons, Wayne Prouty of Galeton and Brad (Sharon) Prouty of Mansfield; two step-daughters, Sylvia Prouty of Gaines and Rhonda Bryington of Gaines; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 15 step-grandchildren; 30 step-great-grandchildren and a sister, Beatrice Hurlburt of Andover, N.Y.
She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Elmer Hand, a daughter, Lola Walls, a granddaughter, Angel Bohart; four sisters and four brothers.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Geraldine's life at the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main Street Wellsboro, PA 16901 from 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 15, and to her funeral service at 12 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at the Valley Alliance Church in Ansonia, with pastor Darryl Eyler officiating.
Following the interment at Tioga County Memorial Gardens, a dinner will be served at the Valley Alliance Church in her memory. For those wishing to make a donation in Geraldine's memory, donors are encouraged to remember "The Great Commission Fund" at the Valley Alliance Church 4858 US-6, Wellsboro, PA 16901.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jun. 15 to Jun. 25, 2020.