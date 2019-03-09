Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glen M. Butler. View Sign

Glen M. Butler, 82, of Wellsboro, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

He enjoyed 53 years together with his life partner, Phyllis Driebelbies, of Wellsboro.

He was born March 3, 1937, in Wellsboro, the son of George and Frances (Pollock) Butler.

Glen graduated from Wellsboro High School and was employed for 39 years as a pipefitter for Corning Glass Works in Corning, NY.

He was a member of the

He was an avid hunter and valued the time spent with family and friends at hunting camp. He also enjoyed fishing, playing cards and was a car fanatic in his younger years. Glen will be missed by family and friends for his strong-willed nature and great sense of humor.

Left to cherish his memory are his life partner, Phyllis Driebelbies, of Wellsboro; son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Cathy Driebelbies, of Wellsboro; step-sons, Vincent Driebelbies and John G. Driebelbies (Ruby), both of Wellsboro; six grandchildren, Brock (Kristie), Kali (Josh), Samantha, Patrick (Chelsea), Ryan (Alicia) and Dixie (Mike); six great grandchildren; sisters, Helen Davis, Ramona Saturn and Nancy Copp (Gary), all of Wellsboro; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends.

In addition to his parents, Glen was preceded in death by his brother, Lloyd G. Butler.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Glen's name to either the Loyal Order of Moose, Wellsboro Lodge 1147, P.O. Box 661, Wellsboro, PA 16901, or the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday, March 9, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., 139 Main Street, Wellsboro. Glen's funeral service will immediately follow visitation at 1 p.m., with Pastor Darwin "Tink" Cranmer officiating. Burial will be in the Niles Valley Cemetery, Middlebury Center.

139 Main Street

Wellsboro, PA 16901

