Glenda "Glennie" J. (Whitney) Smith, 68, of Wellsboro, passed away peacefully at her residence on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. She was born on Nov. 25, 1951, in Wellsboro, the daughter of the late John and June (Packer) Whitney. She married Mahlon G. Smith on Aug. 4, 1973, sharing 47 years of marriage together.
Glennie served as a professional clerk at many local retailers in the Wellsboro and Mansfield area, beginning at the age of 8-years-old, when she helped her father with concessions at the Y Drive-In Theater in Mansfield. In addition to her concession work at the Y Drive-In and Arcadia Theaters, she also served as a professional clerk at Allen's Clothing Store, Ames, Dunham's Furniture, Vinchi's Lady Clothing, Peggy's Candy Shoppe and finally retiring from Smokin' Joe's in 2014.
Glennie had a love for all animals, but especially raccoons and had many as pets over the years. She also enjoyed painting, listening to 60's rock-n-roll music and her great sense of humor will be missed by all who knew her.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Mahlon G. Smith, of Wellsboro; nephew, Jared Whitney and his daughter, Alexxis; niece, Kimberly Whitney and her companion, Petey; those she who affectionately knew her as Nana, including Bastian, Whyatt, Huggy Bear and Kinley; many cousins ranging from Tioga county, New York, North Carolina to Texas; and many dear friends.
In addition to her parents, Glennie was preceded in death by two brothers, Gordon and Gary Whitney.
Memorial donations can be made in Glennie's name to, The ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd, Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209, www.als.org/donate.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Thursday evening, Oct. 8, from 6 – 8 p.m., at Wilston Funeral Home, 130 S. Main St., Mansfield.
There will also be one hour of visitation the next day, Friday, Oct. 9, from 10-11 a.m., at the funeral home, with Glennie's funeral service immediately following at 11 a.m. Pastor Sean Smith will be officiating services and a private burial will take place in the Fairview Cemetery, Middlebury Townshop. www.wilstonfuneralhome.com.