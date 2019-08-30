Home

Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
GLENDA L. (Pino) MOORE


1960 - 2019
GLENDA L. (Pino) MOORE Obituary
Glenda L. Moore, 59, of Morris Run, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at her home.
She was born on Aug. 25, 1960, a daughter of John and Betty (Johnston) Pino.
Glenda worked at Dandy Mini Mart and Kwik Fill, and was a member of the Morris Run American Legion. She loved gardening.
Glenda is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Amy and Thomas Kinder of Blossburg; brother, John Robert "Jack" Pino II of Covington; sister and brother-in-law, Dian and Bill Linam of Covington; sister, Sue Ann Tokarz of Morris Run; grandchildren, Thomas A. Kinder and Dakota R. Kinder.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Pino.
In accordance with Glenda's wishes, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA. 16933 to help with expenses. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 30 to Sept. 6, 2019
