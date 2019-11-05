Home

Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
GLENN L. BLISS


1925 - 2019
GLENN L. BLISS Obituary
Glenn L. Bliss, 94, of Wellsboro, passed away Friday Nov. 1, 2019 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro.
Born May 29, 1925 to Lewis J. and Annie (Stott) Bliss in Wellsboro, he graduated from Wellsboro High School in the class of "1945." During WWII served in the Army Air Corps and flew 22 combat missions over Europe. After the war, he owned and operated Bliss Hardware in Wellsboro.
Glenn was a member of the United Methodist Church of Wellsboro, Ossea Lodge #317 F&AM, the Coudersport Consistory. He enjoyed the outdoors – working in the yard and camping, travelling, meeting with his WW II crewmates, history (especially Abraham Lincoln) and his hardware store.
Glenn is survived by his wife Brenda Bliss of Wellsboro; three daughters: Shirley Olmsted (Michael) of Wellsboro, Judith Romas (Florencio) of Visalia, Calif., and Yvonne Davy (Harold Short) of Wellsboro; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a sister: Rosemary Boyce of Wellsboro. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife: Evelyn Bliss; two sisters, Sarah Mays and Ethel Davis; two brothers, Basil and Hugh Bliss; and a granddaughter, Kristine Davy.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Glenn's life from 6-8 p.m. Thursday Nov. 7, at the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main Street Wellsboro, and Friday Nov. 8, at 1 p.m. for his funeral service in the funeral home with Pastor Rich Hanlon officiating. To share a memory or condolence visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11, 2019
