Glenn Miller Sr., 76, of Millerton, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Arnot-Ogden Medical Center, Elmira, N.Y.
Glenn was born Feb. 28, 1943 in Corning, N.Y., a son of Harold and Betty (Sandstrom) Miller.
He was .the husband of Brenda (Merrial) Miller who died Jan. 13, 2011.
Glenn worked at Ward Manufacturing for 36 years.
He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Glenn is survived by a daughter, Cinda Miller of Covington; four sons and two daughters-in-law Glenn Miller, Jr. of Millerton, Robert and Lisa Miller of Wellsboro, William and Chris Miller of South Carolina, and Howard Miller of Covington; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Harold (Street) Miller of Covington, Gary (Sharon) Miller of Williamsport, and Charles Miller of Pittsburgh.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Jeffery Miller; three sisters, Judy Makley, Kathleen Hilborn, and Linda Anderegg.
Honoring Glenn's wishes there will be no services. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from June 6 to June 13, 2019