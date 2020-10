Glenn W. "Skip" Skinner, 86, of Westfield, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 in his home. Services will be private. Burial, with military rites, will be in Riverview Cemetery, Potter Brook. Memorials may be made to Riverview Cemetery Association, c/o Garry Abbott, 134 Potter Brook Road, Westfield, PA 16950. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.