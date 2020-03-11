|
Glenna K. Jelliff, 75, of Wellsboro, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Green Home in Wellsboro. She was born on July 17, 1944 in Wellsboro, a daughter of Glenn K. and Monica R. (Avery) Jelliff.
A memorial service for Glenna will be held at a later date and burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery in Mansfield. Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 17, 2020