Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888

GLENNA K. JELLIFF


1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
GLENNA K. JELLIFF Obituary
Glenna K. Jelliff, 75, of Wellsboro, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Green Home in Wellsboro. She was born on July 17, 1944 in Wellsboro, a daughter of Glenn K. and Monica R. (Avery) Jelliff.
A memorial service for Glenna will be held at a later date and burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery in Mansfield. Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GLENNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -