Gloria Edna Schildkamp, 91, of Sabinsville, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Broad Acres Nursing Home in Wellsboro.
Born March 1, 1929 in Trenton, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Henry and Elsie (Southard) Berg.
Gloria drove school bus for many years in Burlington County, N.J. and for the Northern Tioga School District in Westfield when she moved to this area.
She made 105 millimeter shells for the Korean War and served lunch to the late Albert Einstein at a restaurant in Princeton, N.J, where she also worked.
Gloria enjoyed sewing, knitting and baking for others.
She was a member of the Galeton Area School Fitness Center for 11 years and a member of the Galeton Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 6611.
Gloria was well known for her many hats she wore; some called her the hat lady.
She is survived by her children, Carl A. Schildkamp of Sabinsville, Edward Bell of Phoenixville, Christine Bell of Burlington, N.J. and Marguerite J. Cerebe of Birdsboro; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth J. Schildkamp and a daughter, Colleen Niessen of Linwood, N.J.
A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Parker Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home, Westfield. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 12 to May 21, 2020.