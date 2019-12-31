|
Gloria M. (Bartholomew) Dowling, 59, of Wellsboro, stepped into eternity with Jesus on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 surrounded by family.
She was born on Dec. 12, 1960 in Wellsboro, a daughter of the late Kirk Bartholomew and Alice M. (Wilson) Bartholomew. She was married to her high school sweetheart, the late Carl E. Dowling who passed away in 2014. Gloria was a member of the Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church of Wellsboro. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren whom she adored.
Gloria is survived by her mother, Alice (Wilson) Bartholomew of Wellsboro; two daughters, Ashley (Jay) Smith of Wellsboro, Tricia (Bryan) Williams of Covington; brother, Wally (Valerie) Bartholomew of Galeton; four grandchildren, Sophie Smith, Ryder Smith, Blake Williams, Jackson Williams and her best friend, Phyllis Wilson of Covington.
Friends may call on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church, Wellsboro. Wear purple, Gloria's favorite color, in celebration of her life. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. at the church with Pastor Mike Olmsted officiating. Interment will be in the Wellsboro Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., www.carletonfh.com, Wellsboro.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 6, 2020