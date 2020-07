Gordon L. Cook, 92, of Wellsville, N.Y., died March 27, 2020. Friends may gather at Morrison B. Hayes American Legion Post #702 in Wellsville on Wednesday, July 8, beginning at 1 p.m. Military Rites will be accorded at 1:30 p.m., followed by a luncheon. The family is being assisted by Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.