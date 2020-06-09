Gregory J. Neill, 43, of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Corning Hospital.
He was born on March 2, 1977 in Philadelphia, a son of William J. Neill and Carol (Ritchie) Allen.
Greg was the husband of Dana (Grove) Neill.
He was an arborist and proud stay at home father. Greg enjoyed spending time with his family, especially at youth wrestling tournaments and attending Flyers games with his brother.
Greg is survived by his wife, and their three children, W. Jonah Neill, 9, Willow I. Neill, 4, and Kian A. Neill, 2, of Mansfield; a brother, William ""Mack"" (Deirdre) Maguire of Alexandria, Va., and their son Matthew; in-laws, Brad and Barb Grove of Windsor; sister-in-law, Courtney (Michael) McCormick and their children Jordan and Kayla of Ambler; sister-in-law, Ashley (Jason) McRoberts and their children Connor and Abigail of Red Lion. He is also survived by his sisters, Sarah Allen and her children Brooke and Luke of Blossburg, Jessica Harris of Wellsboro, Cassie Harris of Waverly, N.Y., and many other children his mother, Carol had fostered during her life.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be given to an educational college fund set up by Dana's parents for the children, or to PanCan, a wonderful organization whose urgent mission is to save lives by attacking pancreatic cancer on all fronts: research, clinical initiatives, patient services and advocacy.
If you would like to give to the educational college fund, please write a check payable to Edward Jones and mail it to Brad or Barbara Grove, 90 Dayton Court, Windsor, PA 17366 or email to: neilleducationfund@yahoo.com through PayPal.
Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jun. 9 to Jun. 18, 2020.