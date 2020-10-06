H. Joann "Jo" (Kitchen) Beers Miller, 85, of Westfield, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Charles Cole Memorial Hospital in Coudersport. She was born on Dec. 26, 1934 in Dubois, a daughter of Sylvester and Florence (MaGill) Kitchen. A private service will be held at Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. Burial will take place in Tioga County Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions can be made to East Lindley Church, 10039 Tannery Creek Road, Corning, N.Y. 14830 or People's Church of Potter Brook, 62 State Route 49, Westfield, PA 16950. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com