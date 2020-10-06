1/
H. Joann Beers "Jo" (Kitchen) Miller
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share H.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
H. Joann "Jo" (Kitchen) Beers Miller, 85, of Westfield, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at Charles Cole Memorial Hospital in Coudersport. She was born on Dec. 26, 1934 in Dubois, a daughter of Sylvester and Florence (MaGill) Kitchen. A private service will be held at Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. Burial will take place in Tioga County Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions can be made to East Lindley Church, 10039 Tannery Creek Road, Corning, N.Y. 14830 or People's Church of Potter Brook, 62 State Route 49, Westfield, PA 16950. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved