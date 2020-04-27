Home

Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
More Obituaries for HAROLD SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HAROLD LEE SMITH


1940 - 2020
HAROLD LEE SMITH Obituary
Harold Lee Smith, 79, of Wellsboro, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Geisinger Holy Spirit in Camp Hill.
He was born on Oct. 28, 1940 in Harrisburg, a son of Herman and Nellie (Sheared) Smith.
Harold worked in the claims department for unemployment. He enjoyed electrical work and riding motorcycles.
Harold is survived by his sons, Glenn (Jenny) Smith of Gaineville, Fla. and Terry Smith of Altoona; a daughter, Yvonne Davy of Wellsboro; one granddaughter, Elizabeth (Shane) Moon; two great-grandchildren, Connor and Aiden; two brothers, Donald Smith of Florida and Herman Smith, Jr. and two sisters, Sandra Sugges of Conway, S.C., and Beverly Smith of Harrisburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Lester Sheard; and a half-brother, John Waltman.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will take place in Shumway Hill Cemetery. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 27 to May 7, 2020
