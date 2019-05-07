Harold R. "Tiny" Long (1946 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold R. "Tiny" Long.
Service Information
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA
16901
(570)-724-4637
Viewing
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 1147
36 Old Tioga St.
Wellsboro, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Harold "Tiny" R. Long, 73, of Wellsboro, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. He shared 54 years of marriage with Arlene A. (Martin) Long. He was born March 1, 1946, in Lancaster County, the son of the late Harry and Sadie (Redcay) Long.
Tiny was employed as a heavy equipment operator, having worked for Delmar Township for many years. He took great pride in his work and maintaining his own property. Some of his hobbies and interests included camping, fishing, collecting baseball cards and most importantly, spending time with his family. Tiny will be dearly missed by family and friends for his friendly personality and great sense of humor.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Arlene A. Long, of Wellsboro; two daughters, Carol Hoke and son-in-law, Bryon Hoke, of Middlebury Center, and Cindy Grand, of Glen Burnie, Md.; four grandchildren, Quinten Sherman, Danielle McIntyre, Scott Grand and Alec Grand; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert Long and George Long; a sister, Anna Mae Sweigart; and many dear friends.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing Wednesday, May 8, from 4 – 6 p.m., at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., 139 Main St., Wellsboro.
A time of fellowship and refreshments will be held immediately after calling hours at the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 1147, 36 Old Tioga St. Wellsboro.
To share your fondest memories of Tiny, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 7 to May 14, 2019
bullet Moose Club
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.