Harold "Tiny" R. Long, 73, of Wellsboro, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. He shared 54 years of marriage with Arlene A. (Martin) Long. He was born March 1, 1946, in Lancaster County, the son of the late Harry and Sadie (Redcay) Long.
Tiny was employed as a heavy equipment operator, having worked for Delmar Township for many years. He took great pride in his work and maintaining his own property. Some of his hobbies and interests included camping, fishing, collecting baseball cards and most importantly, spending time with his family. Tiny will be dearly missed by family and friends for his friendly personality and great sense of humor.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Arlene A. Long, of Wellsboro; two daughters, Carol Hoke and son-in-law, Bryon Hoke, of Middlebury Center, and Cindy Grand, of Glen Burnie, Md.; four grandchildren, Quinten Sherman, Danielle McIntyre, Scott Grand and Alec Grand; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert Long and George Long; a sister, Anna Mae Sweigart; and many dear friends.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing Wednesday, May 8, from 4 – 6 p.m., at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., 139 Main St., Wellsboro.
A time of fellowship and refreshments will be held immediately after calling hours at the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge 1147, 36 Old Tioga St. Wellsboro.
To share your fondest memories of Tiny, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 7 to May 14, 2019