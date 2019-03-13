Harry "Ralph" Croft, 78, of Lawrenceville, died Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre. Ralph was the husband of Judith (Mortimer) Croft for 55 years. He was born Nov. 4, 1940 in Corning, N.Y. a son of Harry and Myrtle (Hauber) Croft. Ralph worked for many years as a logger and was a life member of the NRA.
Ralph is survived by his wife, Judith (Mortimer) Croft; a son, James Croft of Mansfield; two daughters, Tammy Croft of Elkland, Rose (Keith) Heffner of Lawrenceville; three grandchildren, Zachary, Abigale and David Croft.
In honoring Ralph's wishes there will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Cremtory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2019