Harry Theodore Hanes, 88, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Corning Hospital.
He was born on Feb.26,1932 in West Pike, a son of Leon and Vera Viola (Morgan) Hanes.
In honoring the family's wishes, there will be no services at this time.
A memorial service will be arranged at a later date.
Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2020