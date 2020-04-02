Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Resources
More Obituaries for HARRY HANES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HARRY THEODORE HANES


1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
HARRY THEODORE HANES Obituary
Harry Theodore Hanes, 88, of Lawrenceville, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Corning Hospital.
He was born on Feb.26,1932 in West Pike, a son of Leon and Vera Viola (Morgan) Hanes.
In honoring the family's wishes, there will be no services at this time.
A memorial service will be arranged at a later date.
Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family.
www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HARRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -