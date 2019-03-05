Harry W. Hallett, 83, of Middlebury Center, passed away March 2, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Born August 23, 1935 in Nelson, he was the son of George W. and Louise (Wood) Hallett.
Harry retired from PennDOT where he worked over 30 years as the construction inspector.
Private family services will be held at their convenience. Arrangements are in care of Kenyon Funeral Home. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
(814) 258-7320
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2019