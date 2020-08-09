1/
HAZEL (PERRY) CHILSON
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HAZEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hazel (Perry) Chilson, 90, of Arnot, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at The Green Home in Wellsboro. She was born on Jan. 17, 1930 in Arnot. Friends and family are invited to call on Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 1 - 2 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. in Arnot Cemetery with Pastor Ed Siddle officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Animal Care Sanctuary, 11765 Route 6, Wellsboro, PA 16901. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved