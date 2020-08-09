Hazel (Perry) Chilson, 90, of Arnot, passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at The Green Home in Wellsboro. She was born on Jan. 17, 1930 in Arnot. Friends and family are invited to call on Wednesday, Aug. 12, from 1 - 2 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield. A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. in Arnot Cemetery with Pastor Ed Siddle officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Animal Care Sanctuary, 11765 Route 6, Wellsboro, PA 16901. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com