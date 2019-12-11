|
Helen "Nanny Goat" Brill, 84, of Wellsboro, passed away peacefully with her daughter and granddaughter by her side on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Broad Acres Nursing Home in Wellsboro.
She married Richard E. Brill on March 2, 1957, at the United Methodist Church in Wellsboro, sharing over 62 years of marriage together until his passing on July 29, 2019. She was born on Oct. 1, 1935, in Morris, the daughter of the late Arthur and Marion (Robear) Faivre.
Helen worked as a house cleaner in the Wellsboro area and also worked in housekeeping for Soldiers & Sailors Hospital, Wellsboro. She was also a Foster Grandparent for Head Start and also in Arizona when her and her husband had lived there. She was a member of the Women of the Moose, Wellsboro and enjoyed crocheting and crafts.
Left to cherish her memory are a son, Daryl L. Brill, of Elmira; daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca J. (Brill) and Dennis Ritton; six grandchildren, Blaise, Erin (Jason), Joshua (Brianna), Tim (Tonia), Landon and Logan; 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Richard, and parents, Helen was preceded in death by all her siblings including her sister, Dorothy Shaw.
A celebration of Helen's life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family, in the spring.
Memorial donations can be made in Helen's name to the Bradford Tioga Head Start, 5 Riverside Plaza, Blossburg, PA 16912.
Arrangements are in the care of the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro.
To share your fondest memories of Helen, visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17, 2019