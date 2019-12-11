Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN BRILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN "NANNY GOAT" (FAIVRE) BRILL


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN "NANNY GOAT" (FAIVRE) BRILL Obituary
Helen "Nanny Goat" Brill, 84, of Wellsboro, passed away peacefully with her daughter and granddaughter by her side on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Broad Acres Nursing Home in Wellsboro.
She married Richard E. Brill on March 2, 1957, at the United Methodist Church in Wellsboro, sharing over 62 years of marriage together until his passing on July 29, 2019. She was born on Oct. 1, 1935, in Morris, the daughter of the late Arthur and Marion (Robear) Faivre.
Helen worked as a house cleaner in the Wellsboro area and also worked in housekeeping for Soldiers & Sailors Hospital, Wellsboro. She was also a Foster Grandparent for Head Start and also in Arizona when her and her husband had lived there. She was a member of the Women of the Moose, Wellsboro and enjoyed crocheting and crafts.
Left to cherish her memory are a son, Daryl L. Brill, of Elmira; daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca J. (Brill) and Dennis Ritton; six grandchildren, Blaise, Erin (Jason), Joshua (Brianna), Tim (Tonia), Landon and Logan; 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Richard, and parents, Helen was preceded in death by all her siblings including her sister, Dorothy Shaw.
A celebration of Helen's life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family, in the spring.
Memorial donations can be made in Helen's name to the Bradford Tioga Head Start, 5 Riverside Plaza, Blossburg, PA 16912.
Arrangements are in the care of the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro.
To share your fondest memories of Helen, visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -