Helen D. Bartle passed away peacefully at The Williamsport Home March 2, 2019. She was born Feb. 21, 1947, to Robert N. and Mabel Q. Dennis in Wellsboro.
In lieu of flowers, it would please Helen for you to bless or spend time with someone battling ill health, whether monetarily with a donation to a charitable institution, or with a gift of time and talent.
Her family will be honoring her wishes to observe a gravesite memorial service at a later date at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., Wellsboro. To share your fondest memories of Helen, visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 13, 2019