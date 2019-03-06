Obituary



In lieu of flowers, it would please Helen for you to bless or spend time with someone battling ill health, whether monetarily with a donation to a charitable institution, or with a gift of time and talent.

Helen D. Bartle passed away peacefully at The Williamsport Home March 2, 2019. She was born Feb. 21, 1947, to Robert N. and Mabel Q. Dennis in Wellsboro.

Her family will be honoring her wishes to observe a gravesite memorial service at a later date at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., Wellsboro.

139 Main Street

Wellsboro , PA 16901

