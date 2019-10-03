|
Helen Dora Hayden of Post Falls, Idaho, and formerly of Wellsboro, passed away peacefully with her family at the age of 83. She was a true Valentine, born on Feb. 14, 1936, and passing on Feb. 14, 2019.
Helen was an adventurer and community member, but foremost a wife, a mother, and good friend. She will be missed dearly.
Helen was a hard worker, raising three boys (she sometimes claimed her husband Arnie was her fourth).
Even with this, she still found time to go to Mansfield State College to pursue a teaching career.
After graduation, she passionately taught elementary school in the Wellsboro area for over 25 years, acquiring her Masters degree all the while.
Active locally, she enjoyed participating in community events and the local chorus. An avid skier for 46 years, she taught skiing and served on the ski patrol in Pennsylvania.
She loved to travel, anything from canoeing in the wilderness to sight-seeing in Europe.
She was a member of the Civil Air Patrol. In her 50s, she decided to try something completely new, and took small plane pilot lessons.
She was proud of this accomplishment and really loved the freedom that came with flying her Cessna all around the area.
After moving to Idaho, she became an active member of the Coeur d'Aleers chorus, raising money for cancer projects and participating on several boards.
She continued her adventurous ways while living in Idaho. One of her favorites was the annual week-long ski trip to McCall with a group of like-minded friends. This continued even into her late 70s.
She enjoyed many visits with family and friends at her Cave Bay cabin on Coeur d'Alene Lake.
Her boat took the place of her plane, and she took many lake adventures in her boat with her friends.
Helen is survived by her two sons. Jim and Arn, daughters-in-law Vicki and Rebecca, and four grandchildren Nathan, Natalie, Nora and Isabella.
She was preceded in death by her son, Ed and her husband, Arnie.
Her final resting place will be beside her Valentine in Wellsboro.
All are invited to her memorial, Saturday Oct. 12 at 2 p.m. at the Wellsboro Cemetery, Nichols Street.
A celebration of her life will immediately follow at the Tyoga Country Club, at approximately 3 p.m.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019