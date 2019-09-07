Home

HELEN M. MASTIN

HELEN M. MASTIN Obituary
Helen M. Mastin, 93, of Ulysses, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 4 – 5 p.m. with Funeral Services following at 5 p.m. The Rev. David K. Ford will officiate. Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Tri-Town Volunteer Ambulance, P.O. Box 247, Ulysses, PA 16948 or the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sept. 7 to Sept. 14, 2019
