Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
View Map
HELEN M. MATTESON


1932 - 2019
HELEN M. MATTESON Obituary
Helen M. Matteson, 86, of Rose Lake, Andrews Settlement, Pa., died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 in her home. Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, on Friday, Aug. 30, from 9 –11 a.m., with funeral services following at 11 a.m. The Rev. Marty Zdrojewski will officiate. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery at Five Corners, Hebron Township. Memorials may be made to Genesee Volunteer Ambulance, Genesee, PA 16923. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019
