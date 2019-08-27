|
Helen M. Matteson, 86, of Rose Lake, Andrews Settlement, Pa., died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 in her home. Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, on Friday, Aug. 30, from 9 –11 a.m., with funeral services following at 11 a.m. The Rev. Marty Zdrojewski will officiate. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery at Five Corners, Hebron Township. Memorials may be made to Genesee Volunteer Ambulance, Genesee, PA 16923. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019