Helen Sylvia Paris, 84, of Coudersport, passed away on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at Cole Memorial Hospital.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. at the River of Life Fellowship in Mansfield with her son, Pastor Keith Paris officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to the River of Life Fellowship 14495 Route 6 Mansfield, PA 16933.
Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2019