HELENA D. (DEBETS) HARVEY
1934 - 2020
Helena D. Harvey, 86, of Mansfield, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. She was born on Feb. 18, 1934 in Heerlen, Holland, a daughter of John and Katrina (Van Der Broek) Debets. Helena was the wife of the late James Harvey who passed away on April 26, 2015. She worked as a teachers aid for Northern Tioga School District and was a member of Dexter Baptist Church.
Helena is survived by her daughter, Deborah (John) Heidler of Spring Hills, Fla.; a grandchild, Robert Heidler and three great-grandchildren, Jack, Jessica, Justin; a sister, Patricia Gaylord of Mainesburg.
She was preceded in death her by parents; husband; a son, James W. Harvey; a brother, Rene DeBets; and a granddaughter Amy Blow.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to Dexter Baptist Church, 1215 PA 660 West, Wellsboro, PA 16901.
Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 24 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
