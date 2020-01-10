|
Henry "Hank" Arthur Shutt, 85, of Lawrenceville, passed away peacefully Jan. 7, 2020 at the Community Living Center, Bath VA. Medical Center. Friends are invited to a memorial service Sunday Jan. 12, at noon at the Lawrenceville Fire Dept. Substation located in Lawrence Twp. on Route 287 across from Halls Lumber. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Lawrenceville Fire Dept., P.O.Box 177, Lawrenceville, Pa. 16929 Arrangements are in care of the Kenyon Funeral Home, Elkland. kenyonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, 2020