Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
(814) 258-7320
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
Lawrenceville Fire Dept. Substatio
Route 287
Lawrence Twp., NY
View Map
HENRY ARTHUR "HANK" SHUTT


1934 - 2020
HENRY ARTHUR "HANK" SHUTT Obituary
Henry "Hank" Arthur Shutt, 85, of Lawrenceville, passed away peacefully Jan. 7, 2020 at the Community Living Center, Bath VA. Medical Center. Friends are invited to a memorial service Sunday Jan. 12, at noon at the Lawrenceville Fire Dept. Substation located in Lawrence Twp. on Route 287 across from Halls Lumber. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Lawrenceville Fire Dept., P.O.Box 177, Lawrence­ville, Pa. 16929 Arrangements are in care of the Kenyon Funeral Home, Elkland. kenyonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, 2020
