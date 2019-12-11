|
Herbert Anthony "Tony" Shedden, 64, of Millerton, PA passed away at his home on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. He was born on June 23, 1955 in Troy, a son of Guy and Rita (Baker) Shedden. Tony was a Navy veteran and a truck driver for Campbell Trucking in Galeton. He enjoyed automotive restoration and grounds keeping on the family farm.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17, 2019