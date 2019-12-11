Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Resources
More Obituaries for HERBERT SHEDDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HERBERT ANTHONY "TONY" SHEDDEN


1955 - 2019
Send Flowers
HERBERT ANTHONY "TONY" SHEDDEN Obituary
Herbert Anthony "Tony" Shedden, 64, of Millerton, PA passed away at his home on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. He was born on June 23, 1955 in Troy, a son of Guy and Rita (Baker) Shedden. Tony was a Navy veteran and a truck driver for Campbell Trucking in Galeton. He enjoyed automotive restoration and grounds keeping on the family farm.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HERBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -