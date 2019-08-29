|
Hertha "Debbie" Lozo, 59, of Millerton, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, N.Y. Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 1-3 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel, 637 S. Main St. Mansfield. A memorial service will follow immediately at 3 p.m. with Pastor Harold Burell officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to David Lozo, Jr. 513 Barrett Rd. Gillett, PA 16925 to help with the funeral expenses. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
