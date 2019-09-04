|
Hervey M. Benson, 86, of Wellsboro (formerly of Westfield), passed away on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Born July 9, 1933 in Westfield, he was the son of the late Ernest and Ruth (Williamson) Benson.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and worked as a welding and metallurgical specialist for Consolidated Gas Company.
Hervey was a member of the Westfield Masonic Lodge #477, Westfield American Legion #519, Wellsboro Moose Lodge #1147 and a life member of the VFW in Clarksburg, West Va.
Hervey enjoyed woodworking, gardening, golfing and he liked to cook. He loved to spend the winters in Florida, enjoying the weather, looking for treasures at the yard sales and playing euchre and shuffleboard.
He is survived by his loving companion, Diana Buck of Wellsboro and her children, who hold a special place in his heart, Mike (Laurie) Buck, Mindy (Scott) Saunders and daughter-in-law, Re Buck; his sisters-in-law, Georgeanna Dorn and Mary Rose (Raymond) Sacks; brothers-in-law, Dale (Connie) Hall and Larry (Miff) Hall; his dogs, Curley and Lilly; a special niece, Michele (Bryan) Ackley and many other nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Arloween (Hall) Benson; a brother, William H. Benson; his sisters, Jean Lese, Ruth Giantomasi, Pearl Snyder and Emma Whitney and Diana's son, Tom Buck.
Family will receive friends at the Kenyon Funeral Home, 222 W. Main St., Westfield on Saturday, from 12 – 2 p.m.
A memorial service with military honors will be held immediately following at 2 p.m. with Pastor Kristi Webster officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Wellsboro Moose Lodge, 36 Old Tioga St, Wellsboro, PA 16901. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019