Howard M. Rushmore, of Coudersport, formerly of Sabinsville, went to be with the Lord Sept. 28, 2019 at the home of his daughter, Pamela Dailey, with his loving family by his side.
He was born Nov. 26, 1928 in Blossburg, the son of Donald James and Doris Delphine (Dyke) Rushmore.
On June 18, 1948, he married the love of his life, Vera Belle Roberts at the Sabinsville Church.
She preceded him in death on Jan. 12, 2001.
Howard loved the Lord and attended the Sabinsville Baptist Church all of his life.
He loved horses and told stories of his horse, Pearl.
He was an avid bird watcher, member of the Audubon Society, loved genealogy and enjoyed reading books.
Howard worked for Consolidated Gas and helped build the Woodhull, N.Y. station.
Howard served in the Army in WWII during the occupation of Japan and was a great story teller of his time there.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Donald (Junior) Rushmore who was missing in action in Korea and a granddaughter, Rebekah Smith Dudley.
He was also preceded in death by his step-father, Ernest Dates, who was like a father to him after his father died when Howard was 11-years -old.
Howard is survived by four daughters, Pamela (Gary) Dailey of Coudersport, Patricia Rushmore, Jeryl Abbott (Barry Cline) of Knoxville, and Renee (the late Barry) Klaptosky of Coudersport; one son, Ernest (Sammi) Rushmore of Indianapolis, Ind.
Also suviving are grandchildren, Shawn (Shirley) Smith, Powder Springs Ga.; Barrie (Brian) Bowen, Sabinsville; Kenny Abbott (Jenny Flyn), Roulette; Jon Abbott, Westfield; Jody Nudd, Ulysses; Terra (Michael) McLachlon, Washington; Amanda (Mike) Beane, Galeton; Matthew Beane, Galeton; Tai Arnold, Pottstown; Christopher (Chelsea) Rushmore, Coudersport; Jonah (Emily) Rushmore, Coudersport; Jessica Rushmore (Jake Kaziska) Port Allegany; great-grandchildren, Jeramy (Ashley) Rushmore, Spring Lake N.C.; Dakota Smith, Powder Springs Ga.; Emily Smith, Powder Springs Ga.; Rachel (Jake Houghtaling) Cady, Sabinsville; Randy (Kala Clark) Cady, Tioga; Ryan (Megan Tokarz) Cady, Westfield; Lita Beane; Jennifer Beane; Savanah Gibson, Warren; Candice (Jake) Walker, Washington; Michelle (Tyler) North, Washington; Christian McLachlin, Washington; Allora, Marko, Gavin, Kameron and Quinn Arnold all of Pottstown; Nikki Rushmore (Courtney Ahearn), Roulette; Dallas Rushmore (Tequila Hamilton), Port Allegany; Zayden Rushmore, Roulette; Calli, Cassidy and Chase Rushmore all of Coudersport; Jonah and Edith Rushmore of Coudersport; Mira Kaziska, Port Allegany; several great-great-grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to gather at Kenyon Funeral Home, 222 W. Main St., Westfield on Tuesday Oct. 1 from 1-2 p.m.
A funeral service with military honors will be held immediately following at 2 p.m. with Pastor Kyle Horton officiating. Burial will be at Sabinsville Cemetery. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8, 2019