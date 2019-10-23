Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HUGH CONKRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HUGH F. CONKRIGHT SR.


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HUGH F. CONKRIGHT SR. Obituary
Hugh F. Conkright Sr., 91, of Wellsboro, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro.
Born Sept. 12, 1928, to Francis and Lucille (Nichols) Conkright in Montour Falls, N.Y., he was raised in Wellsboro by his grandmother, Nancy Nichols.
He graduated from Wellsboro High School, class of 1946, and on Aug. 30, 1949, he married Barbara J. Learn, with whom he shared 70 years of marriage.
He served in the Army National Guard.
Hugh worked as a salesman at Ralph's Ford in Mansfield, and he was a bellhop at the Penn Wells Hotel in Wellsboro.
He attended the Charleston Baptist Church, enjoyed photography, classic cars and the fancy new ones, and he especially loved his family.
Hugh is survived by his wife, Barbara J. Conkright of Wellsboro; a daughter-in-law, Donna Conkright of Wellsboro; two grandchildren, Barbara J Conkright (Frank Konopka) of Mansfield, and Mary Ellen Conkright of Wellsboro, a great-grandson, Micah Ardon Conkright; three brothers, Dean Bacorn (Becky) of New Albany, Duane Bacorn (Maryanne) of Dushore, and Dale Bacorn (Daisy) of Durbin, West Va.; two sisters, Pearl Tomassi of Montour Falls, N.Y. and Ruby Parker of Watertown, N.Y.; several brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Hugh F. Conkright Jr. on Sept. 27, 2017.
Friends and family are invited to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro, Friday, Oct. 25, from 10-11 a.m. to pay tribute to Hugh's life with his funeral to follow at 11 a.m., Pastor Brad Prouty officiating. Burial will be in Wellsboro Cemetery. To share a memory or condolence with Hugh's family, visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HUGH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now