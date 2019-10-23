|
|
Hugh F. Conkright Sr., 91, of Wellsboro, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro.
Born Sept. 12, 1928, to Francis and Lucille (Nichols) Conkright in Montour Falls, N.Y., he was raised in Wellsboro by his grandmother, Nancy Nichols.
He graduated from Wellsboro High School, class of 1946, and on Aug. 30, 1949, he married Barbara J. Learn, with whom he shared 70 years of marriage.
He served in the Army National Guard.
Hugh worked as a salesman at Ralph's Ford in Mansfield, and he was a bellhop at the Penn Wells Hotel in Wellsboro.
He attended the Charleston Baptist Church, enjoyed photography, classic cars and the fancy new ones, and he especially loved his family.
Hugh is survived by his wife, Barbara J. Conkright of Wellsboro; a daughter-in-law, Donna Conkright of Wellsboro; two grandchildren, Barbara J Conkright (Frank Konopka) of Mansfield, and Mary Ellen Conkright of Wellsboro, a great-grandson, Micah Ardon Conkright; three brothers, Dean Bacorn (Becky) of New Albany, Duane Bacorn (Maryanne) of Dushore, and Dale Bacorn (Daisy) of Durbin, West Va.; two sisters, Pearl Tomassi of Montour Falls, N.Y. and Ruby Parker of Watertown, N.Y.; several brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Hugh F. Conkright Jr. on Sept. 27, 2017.
Friends and family are invited to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro, Friday, Oct. 25, from 10-11 a.m. to pay tribute to Hugh's life with his funeral to follow at 11 a.m., Pastor Brad Prouty officiating. Burial will be in Wellsboro Cemetery. To share a memory or condolence with Hugh's family, visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2019