From the moment we realized we were expecting another child, our hearts overflowed with joy. Saturday, March 30, 2019 with deep sadness and heavy hearts we said goodbye to our son Ian David Sargent.
While we truly appreciate your messages and sympathies, we request privacy as we take time to grieve the loss of our son. Our lives will never be the same as we carry this loss, but we do believe in a resurrection and are hopeful for the day when we meet our second son. We know many have also experienced the loss of a child; we are not alone in our anguish. Thank you for keeping us in your hearts and prayers.
Ian David Sargent is survived by his parents, Steven and Heather (Gostinski) Sargent, big brother, Noah Sargent, grandparents Frank and Barbara Sargent, and grandparents David and Michelle Gostinski, all of Mansfield.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckheit Funeral and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 9, 2019