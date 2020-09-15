Ida Mae Storms, 79, of Middlebury Center, died on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.

Born in Troupsburg, N.Y. on Jan. 1, 1941, Ida Mae was the daughter of the late Alfred H. Sr. and Edith Mae Rude Burdick. She was a graduate of Troupsburg Central School.

On Oct. 5, 1974, she married Linn "Joby" Storms in Troupsburg. Joby passed away the same day as Ida Mae.

Ida Mae began a long career with the U.S. Postal Service as a clerk in the Wellsboro Post Office. She later was appointed as the Postmaster of the Middlebury Center Post Office, a job she held for many years.

Surviving are her children, Darlene (Mike) Lewis of Colorado and Jeff Price of Middlebury Center, her grandchildren, Devon, Troy and Faun, her siblings, Claton (Marge) Burdick of Troupsburg, Donald Burdick (Kyle) of Austinburg, Kathy (Bill) Tompkins of Austinburg and Sharon (Jim) Cornish of Troupsburg as well as many nieces and nephews.

Ida Mae was preceded in death by her brothers, Milton Burdick, Alfred Burdick Jr. and Elwyn Burdick and her sisters, Arlene Abbott, and Dorris Atwell.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date. She will be buried in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Troupsburg, N.Y.

Arrangements are in care of the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home in Woodhull, N.Y.

