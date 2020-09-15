1/
IDA MAE (BURDICK) STORMS
1941 - 2020
Ida Mae Storms, 79, of Middlebury Center, died on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Born in Troupsburg, N.Y. on Jan. 1, 1941, Ida Mae was the daughter of the late Alfred H. Sr. and Edith Mae Rude Burdick. She was a graduate of Troupsburg Central School.
On Oct. 5, 1974, she married Linn "Joby" Storms in Troupsburg. Joby passed away the same day as Ida Mae.
Ida Mae began a long career with the U.S. Postal Service as a clerk in the Wellsboro Post Office. She later was appointed as the Postmaster of the Middlebury Center Post Office, a job she held for many years.
Surviving are her children, Darlene (Mike) Lewis of Colorado and Jeff Price of Middlebury Center, her grandchildren, Devon, Troy and Faun, her siblings, Claton (Marge) Burdick of Troupsburg, Donald Burdick (Kyle) of Austinburg, Kathy (Bill) Tompkins of Austinburg and Sharon (Jim) Cornish of Troupsburg as well as many nieces and nephews.
Ida Mae was preceded in death by her brothers, Milton Burdick, Alfred Burdick Jr. and Elwyn Burdick and her sisters, Arlene Abbott, and Dorris Atwell.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date. She will be buried in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Troupsburg, N.Y.
Arrangements are in care of the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home in Woodhull, N.Y.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sep. 15 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
1607 Main St
Woodhull, NY 14898
(607) 458-5153
Memories & Condolences
