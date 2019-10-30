|
Ira E. Hindman, BD, PhD, 88, passed away on Sunday Oct. 20, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was born on Feb. 17, 1931 in Butler, a son of Ira and Esther (Cunningham) Hindman. Family and friends were invited to call on Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Covington Church of Christ (Disciples), Route 15, Covington. A memorial service was held immediately following the visitation at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Jim Donahoo officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory assisted the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2019