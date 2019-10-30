Home

IRA E. HINDMAN BD, PHD


1931 - 2019
IRA E. HINDMAN BD, PHD Obituary
Ira E. Hindman, BD, PhD, 88, passed away on Sunday Oct. 20, 2019 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was born on Feb. 17, 1931 in Butler, a son of Ira and Esther (Cunningham) Hindman. Family and friends were invited to call on Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Covington Church of Christ (Disciples), Route 15, Covington. A memorial service was held immediately following the visitation at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Jim Donahoo officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory assisted the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2019
