Irene F. Libryk, 95, of Wellsboro, passed away April 18, 2020 at the Broad Acres Health and Rehabilitation of Wellsboro.
Born Sept. 19, 1924 in Mills, to Milton and Bernice (Johnson) Ross, Irene graduated from Harrison Valley High School in the class of '42.
On Nov. 26, 1960 Irene married Joseph I. Libryk. Irene worked as a clerk in various companies across the United States, retiring in 1980 from Kirk Manufacturing in Denver, Colo. She was a member of the Wellsboro United Methodist Church, involved in the Society of Friends, a member of Ruth Circle, and spent a significant part of her retired life volunteering at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro. She volunteered four days a week for better than 15 years, logging more than 10,000 hours, and in addition, she served for years as treasurer for the executive board of Auxiliaries. She was devoted to this area's hospital.
Irene is survived by two grandchildren, Matthew Haist (Valerie) of Boston, Mass. and Christopher Haist (Kim) of Hinckley, Ohio; four great-grandchildren; several cousins; and many friends in Wellsboro.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and step-daughter, Judie Haist.
Due to the social concerns of Covid-19 there will be no public service at this time, and a private graveside service at Mills Cemetery will be conducted. Her arrangements have been entrusted to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main Street Wellsboro. Those wishing to make a donation in her memory are encouraged to remember The , The or Friends of Soldiers and Sailors Hospital.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 30, 2020