IRENE MINNIE (PALMATIER) FREEMAN
Irene Minnie Freeman, nee Palmatier, 95, of Fox Hill, Ulysses, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 in UPMC Cole, Coudersport. Calling hours and an Eastern Star service were held Sunday, Nov. 15 in the funeral home. Funeral services were private. Burial was in Fox Hill Cemetery, Ulysses. Memorials may be made to Tri-Town Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary, P.O. Box 156, Ulysses, PA 16948 or Fox Hill Cemetery, c/o Richard Erickson, 499 Erickson Road, Ulysses, PA 16948. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 17 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
NOV
15
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
