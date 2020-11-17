Or Copy this URL to Share

Irene Minnie Freeman, nee Palmatier, 95, of Fox Hill, Ulysses, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 in UPMC Cole, Coudersport. Calling hours and an Eastern Star service were held Sunday, Nov. 15 in the funeral home. Funeral services were private. Burial was in Fox Hill Cemetery, Ulysses. Memorials may be made to Tri-Town Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary, P.O. Box 156, Ulysses, PA 16948 or Fox Hill Cemetery, c/o Richard Erickson, 499 Erickson Road, Ulysses, PA 16948. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.

